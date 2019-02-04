MMA Fighter Suspected of Murder Recaptured After Escaping Jail Transport Van

Cedric Marks, a 20-year mixed martial arts veteran suspected of murder, escaped a private prison transport van on Sunday morning, but was quickly recaptured later in the day. The incident took place in Conroe, Texas.

The 44-year-old fighter was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Grand Rapids, Mich., on a charge of burglary with the intent to commit another felony, according to ABC News. He was being extradited to Bell County, Texas, where he has warrants for his arrest for the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. Scott and Swearingin were reported missing on Jan. 9 and then their bodies were found on Jan. 15 in Oklahoma.

Scott was apparently Marks’ ex-girlfriend. She had filed a protective order against him on July 27, according to the ABC News report.

The burglary charge for which Marks was arrested in Michigan was somehow related to Scott.

Marks is also a suspect in the case of April Pease, who went missing in 2009 during a custody battle with Marks over their child.

TRENDING > Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

Marks escaped the prison transport van early Sunday when it stopped at a McDonald’s en route to Bell County. He was later found hiding in a trash can outside a home in the Conroe area.

Marks’ MMA career spans back to 1998, but he was still actively competing as recently as March 10, 2018. He has an overall professional record of 31-27, 1NC.

(Video courtesy of ABC News | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)