MMA Community rallies around Chris Leben after health scare

On Tuesday former UFC fighter and TUF 1 alumnus, Chris Leben, took to Instagram to share he is currently hospitalized following a bout with COVID-19.
“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday,” Leben wrote on the caption of the photo of his feet in hospital socks. “I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on.”
Shortly after the post the MMA community rallied around Leben to send him the well wishes he asked for.
LETS GOOO!! As of this morning “The Crippler” is holding stable and strong. No highs or lows. THANK YOU EVERYONE for the support,” he tweeted.
“You got this Warrior Leben,” BJ Penn commented.
“Blessings,” Herb Dean wrote. Jeremy Stephens left praying emojis and Ashlee Evans-Smith wrote, “Get better.”
Many, many fans fans also commented on the post wishing him well.