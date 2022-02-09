MMA Community rallies around Chris Leben after health scare

On Tuesday former UFC fighter and TUF 1 alumnus, Chris Leben, took to Instagram to share he is currently hospitalized following a bout with COVID-19.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday,” Leben wrote on the caption of the photo of his feet in hospital socks. “I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on.”

Shortly after the post the MMA community rallied around Leben to send him the well wishes he asked for.

CALLING ALL FRIENDS, please pray and share. ⁦My brother ⁦@ChrisLebenMMA⁩ isn’t much for asking for anything. I just got off the phone w him. This is a serious situation. PLEASE send prayers and show support. This will be his biggest battle ⁦@danawhite⁩ LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/WuH2C8Hn4S — Dr. Octagon 🍸 (@dr_octagon) February 6, 2022

He hit critical yesterday morning. They moved him to ICU and hit him with high flow. He stabilized and around 9:30 pm he was talking shit and making a few jokes. At 2:30 am he took a serious turn for the worse. At this current time, he is miraculously fighting his way back 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ln19CN5PAZ — Dr. Octagon 🍸 (@dr_octagon) February 9, 2022 A friend, who calls himself “Dr. Octagon” on Twitter updated the community on his status and as of Wednesday morning appeared to be getting better.

LETS GOOO!! As of this morning “The Crippler” is holding stable and strong. No highs or lows. THANK YOU EVERYONE for the support,” he tweeted.

Just got off the phone with the homie @dr_octagon and our boy, the legend @ChrisLebenMMA is currently battling in the hospital. I need every single one of you to send prayers, good vibes, energy, whatever you believe in, out into the universe. Let him know we have his back. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MJTCBYqvjy — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 9, 2022 Many comments flooded Leben’s original Instagram post as well.

“You got this Warrior Leben,” BJ Penn commented.

“Blessings,” Herb Dean wrote. Jeremy Stephens left praying emojis and Ashlee Evans-Smith wrote, “Get better.”

Many, many fans fans also commented on the post wishing him well.