Mitch Raposo plans to beat Raymond Yanez at Cage Titans 45 and fight on Dana White’s Contender Series

August 24, 2019
No Comments

Coming off a highly successful amateur career that saw him go undefeated and capture multiple titles, flyweight prospect Mitch Raposo kept things going in his pro debut this past April at Cage Titans 43 versus Rob Fuller.

In just over a minute and a half, Raposo was able to submit Fuller, and pick up his first pro win in his debut.

“I was stoked,” Raposo told MMAWeekly.com. “I put a lot of… not to say unnecessary pressure… but it was my pro debut, I had a 6-0 record, a belt, and I felt I had a lot to live up to. I think I went out there, handled it like a professional, and took care of business like I was supposed to.”

For Raposo, the amateur experience he picked up was invaluable toward helping him make a successful jump to the pro ranks.

“I needed the rounds,” said Raposo. “A lot of people said I have a UFC-level skillset, but that doesn’t mean much because if I don’t have the experience and being comfortable in the cage, it’s completely different.

“You see that in each performance, you see a little bit more from me. It’s the idea that from being an amateur to a pro where the work in the gym is showing up in the cage, in the beginning it’s not necessarily like that because you’re hesitant to do things and stuff like that.”

On Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., Raposo (1-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Raymond Yanez (5-14) in a main card 125-pound bout at Cage Titans 45.

“He’s like a veteran,” Raposo said of Yanez. “A lot of prospects have fought him. My expectations are to finish him and beat him more impressively than anybody has.”

While Raposo wants to take things one fight at a time, he does have a clear-cut goal he’d like to achieve sometime next year.

“I’m definitely focused more on fight by fight, but I still have my plans,” said Raposo. “I’m a 20-year-old kid and young in the game, but my goal is to be 4-0, maybe 5-0, going into the Contender Series next year.

“I was bulking up to 135, but now the UFC is building back up the 125s, so that’s the opportunity next year; the Contender Series in Las Vegas at 125 or 135; that’s the plan.”

