HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

Dustin Poirier defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29

featuredDustin Poirier not even thinking about Khabib Nurmagomedov or unifying the titles right now

featuredAnthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson ‘at peace’ in retirement, excited for new role at BKFC

Ruslan Magomedov

featuredUFC heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov receives lifetime ban from USADA

Mitch Raposo heads into Cage Titans 43 targeting Dana White Contender Series

April 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

Following a highly successful amateur career, bantamweight Mitch Raposo is set to make his pro debut.

As Raposo puts it, following an undefeated run in the amateurs that culminated in two championships, there was nowhere left for him to go but turn pro.

“I was a Cage Titans and AMMO Fight League amateur champion I went 6-0,” Raposo told MMAWeekly.com. “(I had) really good performances; some people thought it was great, but I hold myself up to really high standards.

“I spent my whole amateur career fighting the best there was, and once there was nobody left to fight or people were turning down fights, I had to turn pro. I have like 30 to 35 rounds of experience under my belt, which is a crazy amount of experience at 20 years old.”

Experience aside, Raposo feels that his maturation physically was the biggest thing that he’ll be bringing with him to the pro ranks that he picked up during his amateur run.

“I’ve put on at least 15lbs since my amateur debut, and I feel like more of an adult right now,” said Raposo. “My killer instinct, my power, I got all that experience out of the way. Moving up a weight class and letting my body fill up, I feel the best I’ve ever felt.

“I feel like people will see the same skillset that I’ve always done, but they’ll see a more violent version of myself. The only questions anybody had was about my finishing ability, but after (my pro debut) nobody is going to have anything to say about that.”

On Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., Raposo (0-0) will make his pro debut against Rob Fuller (0-3) in a Cage Titans 43 main card bantamweight bout.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor goes on tirade aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov, tweets and deletes personal attacks

“He’s kind of a brawler,” Raposo said of Fuller. “He throws bombs.

“I don’t think he’s really bigger than me. I think we weigh the same. He’s a little taller than me and might have the reach, but I think with my speed and footwork on the feet I think I’ll drop him and put him away. If he runs at me like he does other people I’m going to take him down and pound him out.”

When it comes to 2019, Raposo looks to build a solid foundation during his first year as a pro, and set up for big moves either by year’s end or in 2020.

“It’s always fight by fight, but I am a very motivated kid and I’m always in the gym, so I’d like to finish the year at 4-0,” said Raposo. “By the summer of 2020, if I’m not in the UFC already, I don’t see how I’m not on Dana White’s Contender Series.

“That’s the goal for me: get to 4 or 5-0, get on Dana White’s Contender Series, and get into the UFC in 2020.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA