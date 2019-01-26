Mitch Raposo Expecting a ‘Bloodbath’ in Cage Titans Debut

Following a successful amateur career, flyweight up and comer Mitch Raposo is getting ready to step onto the pro stage in 2019.

For Raposo, the decision to turn pro this year comes by way of the simple fact that there wasn’t much left for him to accomplish in the amateur ranks.

“It was definitely time to turn pro,” Raposo told MMAWeekly.com. “I had six fights as an amateur and I didn’t even lose a round.

“I think amateurs were good for getting me experience, getting my rounds in, and learn about my skillset and myself. I think I did that, and at the pro level you’re going to see what everybody should have been seeing the whole time.”

Feeling he already had the requisite physical skills for fighting, Raposo looks at his time in the amateur ranks as a good way to have sharpened his mental game.

“For me the one thing I lacked was the experience,” said Raposo. “I have all the skills. I’ve been training since I was 12, but I didn’t have enough fight experience. You could see the evolution of my game between every fight. And the more fights I had, you saw more and more of my skillset.

“I think I learned more about my mental game; going into the cage and what I need to perform like, what it is like to be in there, and that was the difference in my amateur career compared to others.”

At Cage Titans 42 in Plymouth, Mass., Raposo (0-0) makes his pro debut against Matt Lyall (0-1) in a main card flyweight bout on Saturday.

“I do think I’m going to hurt (Lyall) on the feet, but once this fight hits the mat it’s going to be a bloodbath,” said Raposo. “I’m vicious when it comes to mixing my ground ‘n’ pound with my top control.

“It’s longer rounds (in the pros), and I have cardio for days. I push the pace on these guys and control where the fight goes. I’m going to push the pace on this guy and break him.”

Though he’s just at the start of his pro career, Raposo has big goals for himself in the coming years, starting with having an undefeated campaign in 2019.

“I’m definitely taking it fight by fight, but the end of the day I’d like to have at least five fights this year and go 5-0,” said Raposo. “I think I’m a dead lock for the UFC in 2020. Whether I get signed or go through the Contender Series, I’m exactly what they’re looking for.

“I’m going to go out there (on January 26), put the pressure on and get after it. I am going to show people how much I’ve grown since my amateur career.”