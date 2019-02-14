Mirko Cro Cop Feels Reborn, Fighting at 44 Years of Age

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Including his kickboxing career, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic has been fighting professionally more than half his life. At 44 years of age, that’s no small feat.

Most fighters have long since hung up their gloves and called it a day by the time they’ve reached their 40s, let alone 44.

Cro Cop has retired or at least intended to retire on several occasions, but has been unable to stay away from the cage. In fact, he is currently in the midst of the longest winning streak of his mixed martial arts career at nine consecutive victories.

Cro Cop returns to the cage at Bellator 216 on Saturday for a rematch with Roy Nelson, who defeated Cro Cop when they were both under the UFC banner several years ago.

Ahead of his rematch with Nelson, Cro Cop spoke with MMAFighting about the rejuvenation of his career, the rematch, and what comes next.