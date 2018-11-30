Miles Johns Looking to Capitalize On Adrian Yanez’ Mistakes in LFA 55 Title Bout

For bantamweight Miles Johns, 2018 has been much like the years before it. So far in one bout, Johns has gone undefeated, extending his streak that has lasted since his debut in 2014 across seven fights.

When it comes to his most recent fight, a second round submission of Eric Ellington at LFA 40 in May, Johns felt like he game planned perfectly for the bout and that it played out as he anticipated it would.

“Eric was a tough opponent and I felt like it was a very good match-up stylistically,” Johns told MMAWeekly.com. “He’d gotten a lot of wins with his wrestling and grappling, and I know that I had a solid wrestling background, so my defense was going to be there.

“I felt like if he couldn’t take me down that I could control the whole fight and that’s what happened.”

For Johns, an undefeated start is a testament to the fact that he has taken his time over the past four years and hasn’t rushed in an effort to get in as many fights as possible.

“I’ve had a lot of time to grow as a fighter,” said Johns. “I know that some guys get in there and get a lot of fights and move quickly that find themselves in trouble in some fights that maybe they weren’t ready for at that time, but could have been a year down the road.

“I have a great team and a great coach, so I’m learning and growing every day. Even if I don’t have a fight, I’m still training. I feel like I’ve really had time to grow and mature, and I think that will show when I get to the UFC.”

Johns (7-0) can take a big step towards making his dream a reality when he faces Adrian Yanez (7-2) in a 135-pound championship main event of Friday’s LFA 55 in Dallas, Texas.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Sage Northcutt Not Returning to the UFC

“I feel like I’m going to bring some things out that people haven’t seen in pasts fights, but to get the win I just need to fight my best fight,” Johns said. “I know if I put the pressure on (Yanez) and fight my fight, stay in his face, I can get him out of there.

“I think in some areas he might think he’s a little bit better than he is, and if he makes the mistakes that I’ve seen in some of his past fights, I’ll be able to capitalize on those mistakes and the solid, basic, technique will really shine through.”

Should Johns remain undefeated and pick up an LFA title, making his move up to the next level could come much sooner than later.

“I feel if I perform really well in this fight and get him out of there early, that I could get a call after this one,” said Johns. “Maybe they’ll make me defend (the title) or get me a Contender Series fight.

“With a great manager behind me, I don’t really worry about what’s coming next. I just keep my head down and focus on the fight ahead of me. I just want to keep working hard and be the best that I can be.”