HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony Smith submits Devin Clark in UFC Vegas 15 main event

Mike Tyson rips shot to Roy Jones Jr body

featuredMike Tyson shows flashes of the headhunter in unofficial draw with Roy Jones Jr.

UFC Vegas 15 Blaydes vs Lewis main event canceled

featuredUFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes tests positive for COVID-19, fight canceled; one fighter misses weight

Curtis Blaydes UFC 225 Post-Fight

featuredCOVID-19 cancels UFC Vegas 15 main event

Mike Tyson: ‘YouTube boxers saved boxing, UFC was kicking our butt’

November 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

It’s no secret that boxing’s popularity has been on the decline for years for multiple reasons. The inability to put together big fights, poor marketing, and the emergence of mixed martial arts were all factors.

As interest in boxing declined, social media networks and online video platforms became a part of everyday life. According to former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, it was those platforms that saved a dying sport.

“My ego says so many things, but my reality says this, they helped boxing so much. Boxing owes these guys some kind of… they owe these YouTube boxers some kind of respect.

TRENDING > UFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

“They should give these guys some belts because these guys make boxing alive,” Tyson said during the post-fight press conference following his exhibition bout against former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday.

On the fight card, boxer, actor, and YouTube personality Jake Paul scored a second-round knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul’s YouTube channel has 20.2 million subscribers. Tyson credited Paul as one of the “YouTube boxers” that helped the boxing return to popular culture.

“Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. The UFC was kicking our butt,” Tyson said. “Boxing is going back thanks to the YouTube boxers.”

Related Video > Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr | Live Coverage and Commentary

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA