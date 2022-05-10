Mike Tyson won’t face charges for airplane altercation

According to TMZ, former world champion boxer Mike Tyson will not be criminally charged for the airplane assault which occurred last month.

“The San Mateo County District Attorney said Monday morning because of ‘the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson’ no charges will be filed against the legendary fighter,” the outlet wrote.

On April 20, Tyson was caught on video punching a man in the face who refused to stop bothering him on a JetBlue flight. The clip went viral and many fighters in both boxing and MMA stepped up to support Tyson.

This guy wins the award for most annoying passenger on a flight for Mike Tyson to do this! 😬pic.twitter.com/UA4RiYMzXW — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 21, 2022

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” said Tyson’s attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Martin A. Sabelli to TMZ.