Mike Tyson won’t face charges for airplane altercation

May 10, 2022
According to TMZ, former world champion boxer Mike Tyson will not be criminally charged for the airplane assault which occurred last month.

“The San Mateo County District Attorney said Monday morning because of ‘the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson’ no charges will be filed against the legendary fighter,” the outlet wrote.

On April 20, Tyson was caught on video punching a man in the face who refused to stop bothering him on a JetBlue flight. The clip went viral and many fighters in both boxing and MMA stepped up to support Tyson.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” said Tyson’s attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Martin A. Sabelli to TMZ.

