Mike Tyson weighs in on Conor McGregor’s UFC ownership demands

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Mike Tyson spoke with TMZ Sports about Conor McGregor’s continued demands for UFC ownership.

Tyson has long been a supporter of McGregor’s and is a huge mixed martial arts fan, but wasn’t immediately on board with the Irish superstars demand for equity in the venerable fight promotion.