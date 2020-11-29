Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Results

Former boxing champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will step back in the ring tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It’s been 5,649 days since Tyson last fought. The match supposed to be an exhibition bout but both fighters have stated that they intend on having a real fight.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. live coverage

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Full Results:

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was an exhibition (WBC celebrity judges unofficially scored it a draw)

Jake Paul def. Nate Robinson by KO at 1:35, R2

Badou Jack def. Blake McKernan by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Preliminary card