Mike Tyson talks about fighting Roy Jones Jr. in boxing comeback bout

Though Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring is being labeled an exhibition and he insists that all proceeds are going to charity, he doesn’t expect it to be a cake walk.

“I only know one way of fighting, but now I’m doing it with a lot more enthusiasm.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)