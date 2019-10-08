Mike Tyson says Conor McGregor should look inside himself and find out what happened

Former world champion boxer Mike Tyson had one of the most meteoric rises in sports history. But just as he rose to the top of the sports world, he came crashing down in a ball of flames.

Unlike many other athletes that have flamed out, Tyson has managed to rebuild himself, including entering the world of podcasting.

Tyson spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday, saying that he doesn’t ever want to go back to the person he once was, and offered a bit of perspective on UFC star Conor McGregor’s legal issues and public foibles.