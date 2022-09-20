Mike Tyson reveals the health issue that has him confined to wheelchair: ‘I can’t even talk’

Recently photos have surfaced of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a wheelchair. The sight of it has raised questions amongst fans regarding his overall health.

According to Tyson, who spoke with Newsmax, the wheelchair is due to his sciatica, which is a nerve that runs along the length of most of your body.

“When it flairs up, I can’t even talk,” said Tyson. “Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now,” he continued. “Everybody in my house is truly blessed and we’re all very grateful for what we have.”

UFC’s Joe Rogan spoke about the famed boxer on an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“He knows a lot about pain, for sure,” Rogan said. Rogan’s guest at the time, Hollywood filmmaker Jon Peters said of the former champion, “Tyson is maybe one of the consistently smartest guys I’ve listened to… Sometimes he will say some beautiful things, man.”

