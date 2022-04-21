Mike Tyson punches unruly airline passenger several times | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 21, 2022
Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson was filmed punching an annoying passenger on an airplane on Wednesday.

In the video, Tyson can be seen leaning over the seats and punching a man in the row behind him on the plane. The passenger appeared to be intoxicated. Prior to the incident, Tyson took a selfie with the man, but things turn a turn after the passenger continued to try and interact with Tyson.

The videos were posted by TMZ Sports. The altercation took place on a JetBlue flight. After the incident, Tyson exited the plane while the passenger that Tyson punches received medical attention.

