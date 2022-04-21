Mike Tyson punches unruly airline passenger several times | Video

Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson was filmed punching an annoying passenger on an airplane on Wednesday.

In the video, Tyson can be seen leaning over the seats and punching a man in the row behind him on the plane. The passenger appeared to be intoxicated. Prior to the incident, Tyson took a selfie with the man, but things turn a turn after the passenger continued to try and interact with Tyson.

This guy wins the award for most annoying passenger on a flight for Mike Tyson to do this! 😬pic.twitter.com/UA4RiYMzXW — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 21, 2022

I mean, when you poke the bear what do you think is going to happen? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/hqg15NHOMv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 21, 2022

The videos were posted by TMZ Sports. The altercation took place on a JetBlue flight. After the incident, Tyson exited the plane while the passenger that Tyson punches received medical attention.