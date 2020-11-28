Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in then face-off with plexiglass between them (video)

Two legends of the world of boxing return to the ring on Saturday, as Mike Tyson, 54, squares off with Roy Jones Jr., 51.

Tyson vs. Jones is being held as an exhibition bout, where the California State Athletic Commission expects nothing but hard sparring between them. The CSAC has said that neither should be going for a knockout.

There will also be no judges, no official scoring, and no winner declared by the State of California officials overseeing the event.

Tyson and Jones, as well as the remainder of the fight card, still had to weigh in on Friday. Tyson, a ferocious knockout artist in his hay day, stepped on the scale at 220.4 pounds. Jones is the only boxer to ever start his career at light middleweight and work his way up to winning a heavyweight title. He weighed in at 210 pounds.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, while Jones remained active until 2018.

Tyson vs. Jones main card weigh-in results

Mike Tyson (220.4) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (210)

Jake Paul (189) vs. Nate Robinson (181)

Badou Jack (188.4) vs. Blake McKernan (186.8)

Mike Tyson media day

Roy Jones Jr. media day

(Video courtesy of UFC)