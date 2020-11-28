HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 15 Blaydes vs Lewis main event canceled

featuredUFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes tests positive for COVID-19, fight canceled; one fighter misses weight

Curtis Blaydes UFC 225 Post-Fight

featuredCOVID-19 cancels UFC Vegas 15 main event

Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan

featuredMike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255 post-fight

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno named new UFC 256 main event; Ferguson vs. Oliveira co-main

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in then face-off with plexiglass between them (video)

November 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

Two legends of the world of boxing return to the ring on Saturday, as Mike Tyson, 54, squares off with Roy Jones Jr., 51.

Tyson vs. Jones is being held as an exhibition bout, where the California State Athletic Commission expects nothing but hard sparring between them. The CSAC has said that neither should be going for a knockout.

There will also be no judges, no official scoring, and no winner declared by the State of California officials overseeing the event.

Tyson and Jones, as well as the remainder of the fight card, still had to weigh in on Friday. Tyson, a ferocious knockout artist in his hay day, stepped on the scale at 220.4 pounds. Jones is the only boxer to ever start his career at light middleweight and work his way up to winning a heavyweight title. He weighed in at 210 pounds.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, while Jones remained active until 2018.

Tyson vs. Jones main card weigh-in results

  • Mike Tyson (220.4) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (210)
  • Jake Paul (189) vs. Nate Robinson (181)
  • Badou Jack (188.4) vs. Blake McKernan (186.8)

TRENDING > Mike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

Mike Tyson media day

Roy Jones Jr. media day

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA