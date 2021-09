Mike Tyson agrees that Jake Paul won, says Tyron Woodley did his best | Video

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson agrees with the two judges that scored Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley in their boxing match on Aug. 29.

“Iron” Mike is a fan of Jake Paul. TMZ Sports caught up with Tyson and asked him about his thoughts on Paul and his win over Woodley. Check out what he had to say.

Vitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Jake Paul visits Cleveland boxing gym and hands out free gear | Video