HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredGeorges St-Pierre ‘Would Be Interested’ In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Mike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

August 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

When The Ultimate Fighter reality series launched in January of 2005, it was largely known behind the scenes as a last-ditch effort by Dana White and the Fertitta Brothers to get some mainstream traction to save the UFC from extinction. It was a multi-million dollar gamble that paid off in a big way.

The series is now 28 seasons deep in North America alone with versions in Latin America, China, and Brazil, as well. 

Not only did it help save the UFC, the UFC became one of the largest sports properties in the world, recently being acquired for $4.2 billion.

That first season featured UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture as coaches with a cast that included Bobby Southworth, Sam Hoger, Forrest Griffin, Alex Schoenauer, Stephan Bonnar, Mike Swick, Lodune Sincaid, Jason Thacker, Josh Koscheck, Diego Sanchez, Kenny Florian, Josh Rafferty, Nathan Quarry, Chris Leben, Alex Karalexis, and Chris Sanford. Most of those fighters went on to have careers in the sport.

The cast of that iconic first season has been brought back together in Las Vegas for a reunion.

MMAWeekly.com caught up with TUF 1 alumnus Mike Swick for an exclusive sit-down interview about half an hour before he attended the TUF Season 1 Reunion.

TRENDING > Dana White Announces Closing The Ultimate Fighter Gym, Addresses TUF’s Future

Swick opened up about his experience on Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter, his feelings about the pending reunion with the other cast members of the show, and what the show did not only for the UFC, but the sport of MMA in general.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA