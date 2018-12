Mike Rodriguez Takes Out Adam Milstead (UFC Milwaukee Highlights)

Straight to the liver!@MRodMMA doesn’t need long to grab his first UFC victory! #UFCMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/z9yr9lmm6s — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2018

Check out the highlights from the light heavyweight bout between Mike Rodriguez and Adam Milstead from UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

RELATED >