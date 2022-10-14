Mike Richman ‘looking for that kill shot’ in BKFC 31 main event

Following a nearly 30-fight career in MMA, light-heavyweight Mike Richman has made a successful transition to a new combat sport, having moved into the bare knuckle world in 2021.

Over the last year, Richman has managed to go undefeated in bare knuckle and established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the field.

“I’m not going to come off and say I was surprised and say I wasn’t expecting these results, because I was,” Richman told MMAWeekly.com. “I was expecting to be very successful in bare knuckle. Anyone that knows my style from MMA knows I would transition well to bare knuckle.

“I’m fighting like I normally fight. I’m not switching anything up. I’m just kind of really digging down into what my core style of fighting is and it’s really translated to bare knuckle.”

For Richman, his willingness to believe in his skills and stand in the line of fire has helped him obtain success in the bare knuckle world.

“It’s all about getting comfortable, cracking without gloves or handwraps, and taking shots, and I’m very comfortable being in those danger zones, those danger areas, and looking for that kill shot,” said Richman.

“I think that’s what makes me very successful, but more importantly being calm under fire, being calm under the pressure of being knocked out cool, and my natural aggression is what’s making me successful in this sport.”

On October 15 in Denver, Colorado, Richman (3-0 bare knuckle) squares off against Isaac Doolittle (3-0 bare knuckle) in the 205-pound main event of BKFC 31.

“I think with Doolittle he’s a very gritty fighter,” Richman said. “He’s a jack of all trades. He’s really a master of none, but is a hard worker and will press the pace. He likes to clinch and make things dirty.

“He’s going to be a tough opponent, but I’m going to test his chin, and test his willingness to continue to push inside and try to clinch. I’m going to make him not want to get close to me, and then I’m going to put him the range where I can try and go for the knockout.”

With 2023 around the corner, Richman is looking to make history in the coming year by holding multiple bare knuckle titles at the same time.

“Next year I plan on being a champion in multiple weight classes in bare knuckle,” said Richman. “I’m trying to do risky things. That’s what I’m going up to 185lbs, to be a multiple weight class champion.

“I’m in the last couple years in my fight career, and bare knuckle is one of the best to do it in. I want to be a pioneer and a legend in the game.”