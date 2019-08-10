Mike Perry’s not impressed with Colby Covington’s win over Robbie Lawler

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Welterweight Mike Perry discusses his UFC Uruguay co-main event bout against Vicente Luque and his Twitter comments about Mickey Gall and Colby Covington.

