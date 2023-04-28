Mike Perry was ‘pissed’ at Luke Rockhold after press conference antics

“Platinum” Mike Perry wasn’t happy with Luke Rockhold after Thursday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 41 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

During the face-off, Perry and Rockhold jostled for position. The two were cordial but exchanged a few words. Perry even offered to let Rockhold touch his ‘Platinum Belt.’ As Perry turned to leave the stage, Rockhold jokingly applied a rear-naked choke. While Rockhold may have thought it was funny, Perry did not.

Your #BKFC41 headliner right here!



Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold stare each other down, and Perry offers to let Luke Rockhold take a photo with the belt. pic.twitter.com/O63L3cfv4E — FITE (@FiteTV) April 27, 2023

“I mean, I was pissed when he did the choke thing,” Perry told Helen Yee. “He hasn’t done any boxing at me at these little face-off things. And I had the belt in my hands. I was trying to hold onto belt. I wasn’t trying to throw the belt. I faked like I was going to hit him with the belt. I didn’t really want to hit him with the belt. I want to hit him Saturday when I’m getting paid for it.

“When he choked me, I kind of spun out of the choke. It was pretty easy,” continued Perry. “The first thing I thought, like I balled up my fists and I just wanted to go boom, boom, boom, boom, boxing combination. But I didn’t because we were right on the edge. He probably would have fell. There was people. I just want to get this money on Saturday. I want to fight this guy and do it in front of everybody.”

Perry and Rockhold headline Saturday’s BKFC 41 fight card in Denver. Perry is 2-0 in BKFC. It will be Rockhold’s debut with the fight promotion.

Joe Schilling avoids lawsuit due to Florida’s stand-your-ground law defense