HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 72 Song vs Simon fight card

featuredUFC Vegas 72 Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

Mike Perry

featuredMike Perry was ‘pissed’ at Luke Rockhold after press conference antics

featuredJoe Schilling avoids lawsuit due to Florida’s stand-your-ground law defense

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans Police Department

Mike Perry was ‘pissed’ at Luke Rockhold after press conference antics

April 28, 2023
NoNo Comments

“Platinum” Mike Perry wasn’t happy with Luke Rockhold after Thursday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 41 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

During the face-off, Perry and Rockhold jostled for position. The two were cordial but exchanged a few words. Perry even offered to let Rockhold touch his ‘Platinum Belt.’ As Perry turned to leave the stage, Rockhold jokingly applied a rear-naked choke. While Rockhold may have thought it was funny, Perry did not.

“I mean, I was pissed when he did the choke thing,” Perry told Helen Yee. “He hasn’t done any boxing at me at these little face-off things. And I had the belt in my hands. I was trying to hold onto belt. I wasn’t trying to throw the belt. I faked like I was going to hit him with the belt. I didn’t really want to hit him with the belt. I want to hit him Saturday when I’m getting paid for it.

“When he choked me, I kind of spun out of the choke. It was pretty easy,” continued Perry. “The first thing I thought, like I balled up my fists and I just wanted to go boom, boom, boom, boom, boxing combination. But I didn’t because we were right on the edge. He probably would have fell. There was people. I just want to get this money on Saturday. I want to fight this guy and do it in front of everybody.”

Perry and Rockhold headline Saturday’s BKFC 41 fight card in Denver. Perry is 2-0 in BKFC. It will be Rockhold’s debut with the fight promotion.

Joe Schilling avoids lawsuit due to Florida’s stand-your-ground law defense

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker