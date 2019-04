Mike Perry ‘trying to get at Colby Covington’ after UFC Ft. Lauderdale win

(Courtesy of UFC)

Catch what Mike Perry had to say seconds after his barn-burner with Alex Oliveira at UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida. Perry displayed his toughness and heart in the comeback win.

