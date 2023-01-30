HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mike Perry to act as back-up for Tommy Fury in Jake Paul fight

January 30, 2023
Mike Perry has been wanting to fight Jake Paul and he’s one step closer to making that dream a reality.

“We have Mike Perry on standby,” Paul said at a press conference Saturday (via Seconds Out). “Let’s go, Mike Perry. He’s ready to jump in in case Tommy pulls out.”

This comes after Perry called out Paul before his PFL announcement earlier this month. On January 3 Perry shared a signed bout agreement and wrote “way @jakepaul” but at the time there was no context.

It wouldn’t exactly be a shocker if Tommy Fury was unable to make the fight as this is the third time the fight has been booked.

The first time Fury pulled out due to injury and the second due to visa issues.

Only time will tell who shows up across the ring from Paul on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

