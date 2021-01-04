Mike Perry posts graphic disturbing video of bloody leg laceration

UFC fighter Mike Perry on Sunday posted a disturbing video of a bloody leg laceration to his Instagram stories.

Perry posted the video with little additional information. It shows him lying on his back in a hallway. He then shows a shattered pane of glass before moving on to his bloody leg with what appears to be a deep laceration.

The series of three videos can be seen in full below.

The original two video segments posted to Perry’s stories ends with him mumbling “f–k am I supposed to do about this?” The third segment, which was posted hours later but is included in the video below, shows Perry laying on a table getting stitches.

It was a disturbing post, to say the least, and comes just a few months after a video surfaced of Perry punching a restaurant patron. He has also been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

He has stepped into the Octagon twice in 2020. He defeated Mickey Gall on June 27 at UFC on ESPN 12. Perry then faced Tim Means on Nov. 21 at UFC 255, losing via unanimous decision.

Perry doesn’t currently have another UFC bout scheduled.

