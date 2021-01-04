HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly - Best of 2020

featuredMMAWeekly’s Best of 2020

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in UFC 259 champion vs. champion headliner

MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Mike Perry posts graphic disturbing video of bloody leg laceration

January 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC fighter Mike Perry on Sunday posted a disturbing video of a bloody leg laceration to his Instagram stories.

Perry posted the video with little additional information. It shows him lying on his back in a hallway. He then shows a shattered pane of glass before moving on to his bloody leg with what appears to be a deep laceration.

The series of three videos can be seen in full below.

The original two video segments posted to Perry’s stories ends with him mumbling “f–k am I supposed to do about this?” The third segment, which was posted hours later but is included in the video below, shows Perry laying on a table getting stitches.

It was a disturbing post, to say the least, and comes just a few months after a video surfaced of Perry punching a restaurant patron. He has also been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

He has stepped into the Octagon twice in 2020. He defeated Mickey Gall on June 27 at UFC on ESPN 12. Perry then faced Tim Means on Nov. 21 at UFC 255, losing via unanimous decision.

Perry doesn’t currently have another UFC bout scheduled.

TRENDING > Video: Mike Perry punches man in restaurant; charged with assault

Mike Perry’s disturbing video of leg laceration (Graphic)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA