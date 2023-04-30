Mike Perry makes Luke Rockhold quit in BKFC 41 main event

Former Strikeforce and UFC champion Luke Rockhold made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday against Mike Perry in Denver, Colorado.

Perry entered the main event bout undefeated in BKFC (2-0) and was looking for another finish. Rockhold promised a knockout heading into the match.

Perry pressed forward. Rockhold connected with a left hand. Perry landed a low blow and Rockhold was given time to recover. Less than 30 seconds the fight resumed. Perry pressed forward and Rockhold clinched. When they separated, Rockhold landed a left hand that staggered Perry. Perry answered with a left hand. In the closing moments, Rockhold landed another left hand.

Perry came out aggressive in the second round. He pressured Rockhold. Rockhold connected with a left hand and Perry immediately responded with a right. Perry’s not giving Perry any space. After a break, Rockhold took out his mouthpiece and quit. The official time of the ending came at 1:15 of the second round.

In the co-main event, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez faced former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes. It was Alvarez’ promotional debut.

It didn’t take long for the two to let their hands go. Both men landed in the first round and Mendes went back to the corner with a cut next to his right eye.

Early in the second round, Mendes landed a left hand that dropped Alvarez. After a standing eight count, the action resumed. Mendes appeared to have the faster hands. They clinched and each connected with uppercuts. As the round ended, Mendes delivered a left hook that found a home.

In the opening seconds for the third round, Alvarez connected with a short left hand that knocked Mendes down. Every punch from Mendes had fight-ending intentions. The third was Alarez’ round.

Mendes picked up the pace in the fourth frame. He took the fight to Alvarez in the early going. Mendez was having success with his left hand. The round ended with Mendes connecting with a combination and both men missing with uppercuts.

In the final round, the pace was furious. Both men had their moments. Alvarez put Mendes to a knee with a flurry of punches. When the fight restarted, Mendes connected with a right hand that knocked Alvarez down.

The judges scored the fight for Alvarez by split decision. The scorecards read 47-46, 46-47, and 47-46. Following the loss, Mendes announced his retirement from combat sports.

BKFC 41 Complete Results

Main Card

Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO – Round 2, 1:15

Eddie Alvarez def. Chad Mendes via split decision (47-46, 46-47, 47-46)

Christine Ferea def. Bec Rawlings via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 2:00

Ben Rothwell def. Josh Copeland via TKO – Round 3, 2:00

Chris Camozzi def. Daniel Spohn via KO – Round 1, 2:00

Brandon Girtz def. Christian Torres via KO – Round 1, 1:10

James Brown def. Mike Alvarado by TKO – Round 2, 2:00

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman is declared a majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47)

Preliminary Card