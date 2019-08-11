HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko - arms raised in victory

featuredValentina Shevchenko dominates Liz Carmouche en route to UFC on ESPN+ 14 championship win

UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche weigh-in results and video

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 weigh-in results and video: Valentina Shevchenko set to put title on the line

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

Mike Perry goes to hospital after suffering grotesque broken nose at UFC Uruguay

August 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

PHOTO OF MIKE PERRY’S BROKEN NOSE

Mike Perry was part of the UFC on ESPN+ 14 Fight of the Night with Vicente Luque, but suffered a grotesquely broken nose for his trouble.

Luque and Perry threw everything that they could at each other over the course of their three-round bloody war. At the end of it all, Luque walked away with the victory, although both walked away with an additional $50,000 from the Fight of the Night award. 

Perry, however, was much more worse for the wear after the fight, his nose now residing in a new zip code, although when he looked up at the screen while standing in the Octagon on saw Luque’s handiwork, he simply smiled.

Following the event, the UFC on ESPN+ 14 post-show confirmed that Perry was shipped off to a local hospital to have the damage assessed, as his team indicated that he was also having a little trouble breathing.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko dominates Liz Carmouche en route to UFC on ESPN+ 14 championship win

Following the fight, decorated wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who has often been the talk of making a move to mixed martial arts, said that seeing Perry’s broken nose keeps him swayed away from the cage.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA