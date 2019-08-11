Mike Perry goes to hospital after suffering grotesque broken nose at UFC Uruguay

PHOTO OF MIKE PERRY’S BROKEN NOSE

Mike Perry was part of the UFC on ESPN+ 14 Fight of the Night with Vicente Luque, but suffered a grotesquely broken nose for his trouble.

Luque and Perry threw everything that they could at each other over the course of their three-round bloody war. At the end of it all, Luque walked away with the victory, although both walked away with an additional $50,000 from the Fight of the Night award.

Perry, however, was much more worse for the wear after the fight, his nose now residing in a new zip code, although when he looked up at the screen while standing in the Octagon on saw Luque’s handiwork, he simply smiled.

Following the event, the UFC on ESPN+ 14 post-show confirmed that Perry was shipped off to a local hospital to have the damage assessed, as his team indicated that he was also having a little trouble breathing.

Following the fight, decorated wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who has often been the talk of making a move to mixed martial arts, said that seeing Perry’s broken nose keeps him swayed away from the cage.