Mike Perry Goes at it with Heckler at UFC Denver Open Workout

November 8, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC Fight Night 139 open workouts were held at an intimate event center in Denver on Wednesday, where one voice could be clearly heard above the rest, lobbing insults at Mike “Platinum” Perry while he went through his drills in front of fans and media.

It’s to be expected. Denver is the home turf for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and he’s extremely popular in the Mile High City. 

Perry handled it well, but couldn’t avoid getting into a few exchanges with Cowboy’s loud supporter.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

