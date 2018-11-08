Mike Perry Delves into Deep Weight Cut After Arriving in Denver at 195 Pounds

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Mike Perry spoke at length about his weight cut on Wednesday after arriving in Denver at 195 pounds for his 170-pound bout.

Perry is slated to meet former teammate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC Fight Night 139 co-main event on Saturday in Denver, but he’ll first have to finish shedding off the final pounds to make weight on Friday morning. Perry didn’t sound too worried about it, but admitted that he was coming in a little heavier than usual.

