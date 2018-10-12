Mike Kimbel Looks to Build on Career Momentum at Bellator 207

After multiple years and several fights on the amateur circuit, bantamweight prospect Mike Kimbel made his pro debut at Bellator 194 this past February and had about as good of a performance as he could have asked for.

Just over one minute into his bout against Geoffrey Then, Kimbel was able to finish the fight via TKO and pick up a win in his pro debut.

“I was looking forward to it as any fight, but there was something special about that one because Bellator,” Kimbel told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt something great coming.

“I was well prepared for Geoffrey and I went out there and everything felt like I was there to do. It was a good fight. I got the job done. Now it’s time to move on to the next and get that job done.”

In addition to the natural step up in competition in the pro ranks, Kimbel points out that there are a lot of things he does differently now that he is no longer an amateur.

“Transitioning to a pro everything became professional,” Kimbel said. “The training was more professional. The diet was more professional. The discipline was more professional. Everything I do now has a purpose and it’s to a T, and if it’s not to a T, then it’s getting done over.”

On Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Kimbel (1-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Alex Potts (1-0) in a 135-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 207.

“To get the win with (Potts) and with anybody, I just have to be myself and go in there and fight how I fight,” Kimbel said. “He’s no bum. I’ve never fought a bum in my life. I’m not padding any records here.

“He’s overall a good fighter, but I feel I’ve got a lot of aspects that make me elite. I don’t think I have to worry too much about him, but you can’t sleep on anybody because a fight is a fight, but he’s got a lot of problems dealing with me. I’ll either put him out on the ground or put him out on the feet.”

Should Kimbel come out unscathed on Friday, he’ll look to stay busy to close out 2018 rather than take time off for the holiday season.

“This is my holiday,” said Kimbel. “I feel like it’s Christmas every day I step in. My Christmas present is waiting for me. I’ve just got to go in there and open it with my hands.

“I’m not taking any time off for the holidays. I’m not looking past Alex at all. I have to get the job done, and I will get the job done. If everything goes smooth I’ll be ready to go to Hawaii in December.”