Mike Grundy stops Nad Narimani in the second round (UFC London Highlights)

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal is underway at The O2 Arena in London and Mike Grundy kicked off the preliminary card by finishing Nad Narimani in the second round. Check out the highlights from the featherweight bout.
Beautiful level change in round one!@MGWrestling #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/2HhN6qQyh3
— UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019
He’s wobbled!!@NadNarimani has Grundy on his heels! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/4V6aKfIpP6
— UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019
FIREWORK FINISH!
Welcome to the UFC, @MGWrestling! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/SNyCjDlEEj
— UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019
