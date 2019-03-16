Mike Grundy stops Nad Narimani in the second round (UFC London Highlights)

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal is underway at The O2 Arena in London and Mike Grundy kicked off the preliminary card by finishing Nad Narimani in the second round. Check out the highlights from the featherweight bout.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN+ 5 Live Results: Till vs. Masvidal (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)