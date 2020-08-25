Mike Breeden plans to ‘show the world what he’s made of’ on Dana White’s Contender Series

Coming into 2020, lightweight Mike Breeden was looking to capitalize off the momentum he had built in 2019 where he won all three of his fights, including two in the LFA.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic struck and forced the world into lockdown, things may have changed for Breeden, but he never stopped trying to improve and be prepared should an opportunity arise.

“I’m in the gym all the time and stay ready for last minute fights, UFC or local fights, the gym closed down, but nothing changed,” Breeden told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a treadmill, some weights, a bag, to keep up my training until the gym opened back up.

“It was just business as usual; trying to stay on track for any last minute call or when things eventually open back up.”

In addition to physical training as best he could while his gym was closed, Breeden kept his mental game sharp during lockdown as well.

“You can always get better,” said Breeden. “I’m constantly learning. Whether it’s coming from watching film, actually working on areas I’m weak at when the gym was closed, doing a lot of self-reflecting and really break down the details and work at it.”

At Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 4 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Breeden (8-2) will attempt to earn a UFC contract when he faces Anthony Romero (3-0) in a main card 155-pound bout.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to show the world what I’m made of,” Breeden said. “At the end of the day it’s just another fight. I’m coming in there to fight an exciting fight at the end of the day.

“I’m not taking (Romero) lightly. I respect this guy and his skills… At the end of the day I don’t think he’s going to bring anything that I haven’t seen. I train with some of the best guys in the world that are in the UFC, so I don’t think he’s going to bring anything.”

While getting to the UFC is the motivating factor for Breeden, his mind is set on his bout with Romero, and whatever comes of it he’ll deal with when the fight is over.

“I just want to focus on the fight and whatever happens, happens,” said Breeden. “I know I’ve been putting in the work and I’m going to get there one way or another. Whether it’s through this opportunity or another down the road I will be in the UFC.”