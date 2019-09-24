Mike Breeden expecting a war against Brandon Jenkins at LFA 77

When it comes to his 2019 so far, lightweight Mike Breeden is overall pleased with how his year has gone, even more so following a loss in his last bout of 2018.

Coming off a loss last October, Breeden has picked up back to back wins in 2019, picking up finishes in both of his bouts.

“I felt good back into that; I had a little layoff; then I did what I had to do (in my April win over Henry Lindsay),” Breeden told MMAWeekly.com. “I hit him with some low leg kicks and hurt him early in the fight, then the ref stopped it.

“Then the next fight was in the LFA versus Chel Erwin-Davis in (May) and that was a good fight. It went into the third round and I ended up putting him away at the beginning of the third. I felt good in those fights.”

For Breeden, being a more deliberate fighter has helped get him back on track and is the biggest difference in the 2019 version of himself compared to years prior.

“The most important (change) is not getting into a rush to get into a fight; not being smart; using my setups that I’ve been working on in the gym instead of just going out there and trying to slug,” said Breeden.

“I feel like it’s starting to come along. I’m slowing the fight down, picking my shots, and making my adjustments to capitalize and seize the moment.”

On September 27 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Breeden (7-2) will look to keep his winning streak going when he faces Brandon Jenkins (12-6) in a 155-pound main card bout at LFA 77.

TRENDING > Max Holloway to defend featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245

“Brandon is a tough dude and has a lot of experience,” Breeden said. “He’s a durable guy; a crafty striker; so I know it’s going to be an exciting fight. I’m expecting to be there all 15 minutes. It’s going to be a war, very technical, chess match.

“I just know that I’ve put in the work and my hand is going to get raised at the end of it. I think I just bring too much power, and have a lot of knowledge, and he’s not going to be able to keep up with what I bring.”

In order to make it to the next level, Breeden feels like he has to be as busy as possible, and thus would like to have at least one more bout before the end of the year.

“I want to get in another fight,” said Breeden. “I like to stay active. That’s the one thing the UFC likes is for a guy to stay active, and stay hungry, so I’m going to try to get another fight after this.”