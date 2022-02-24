Miesha Tate wins Celebrity Big Brother

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate can add winning Celebrity Big Brother to her resume.

Tate was one of 11 cast members to move into the Big Brother house. Her fellow houseguests including the likes of Lamar Odom, Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Kattan, among others. They competed in challenges for three weeks voting cast members out of the house until there were only two remaining.

Tate dominated the season, winning four ‘Head of Household’ competitions and two ‘Power of Veto” challenges. She only sat on the block once during the season and won the season by a nearly unanimous vote. Evicted houseguests voted 7-1 to win and get the grand prize of $250,000.

The 35-year old Tate returned to fighting in July 2021 for the first time since 2016. The mother of two won her comeback bout defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. In her second return bout, Tate was defeated by Ketlen Vieira.

Tate plans to change weight classes and move down to the flyweight division. She’s expected to face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy in May.