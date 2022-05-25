Miesha Tate wants you to choose her UFC 276 walkout song

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 25, 2022
Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will make her flyweight debut during International Fight Week on July 2 at UFC 276 in Las Vegas against No. 2 ranked Lauren Murphy.

Tate (19-8) came out of retirement in July 2021 after nearly five years away from the sport. She was victorious in her return finishing Marion Reneau by TKO in the third round. In her second bout after her return, Tate was defeated by Ketlen Vieira

Following the loss to Vieira, Tate made the decision to drop down to the flyweight division. With the change in weight class, Tate also wants to change her walkout song. She called on fans to pick one out for her. “Cupcake” took to social media on Monday offering prizes to the person that chooses the song that will play as she makes her way to the octagon in July.

“Hey guys. I’m in a bit of a dilemma. I want a new walkout song for UFC 276, so I decided that there is maybe no better way than to reach out to my fanbase who could possibly come up with the most creative walkout song yet,” Tate said in an Instagram video.

“I want you guys to think outside of the box. I love all different kinds of music, and I’m really excited for all you guys to participate in this.”

