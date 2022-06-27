Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy rebooked for UFC Long Island

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gina Carano Ronda Rousey

featuredGina Carano responds to Ronda Rousey’s UFC proposal

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov thinks Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier will be ‘a very close fight’

featuredMiesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy rebooked for UFC Long Island

featuredFrancis Ngannou gives optimistic timeframe for UFC return

June 27, 2022
The women’s flyweight bout between former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy has been rebooked for the July 16 at USB Arena in Elmont, New York.

Tate and Murphy were originally slated to fight at UFC on ESPN 36 on May 14. The bout was inexplicably rescheduled for UFC 276. During the UFC Vegas 57 broadcast on Saturday, it was announced that Murphy withdrew from the UFC 276 match. On Monday, the fight was rebooked.

Francis Ngannou gives optimistic timeframe for UFC return

Murphy (15-5) is coming off of a loss to current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko last year. It was her first defeat since 2018, having earned her shot at the belt on the heels of a five-fight winning streak. 

Tate (19-8) is a former UFC bantamweight champion. She retired following a loss to Raquel Pennington in 2016, but returned to the Octagon in 2021 with a win over Marion Reneau. She lost to Ketlen Vieira in her next bout before deciding to drop to flyweight. The bout with Murphy was supposed to be her first at 125 pounds.

Murphy confirmed the rebooking via social media

