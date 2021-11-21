Miesha Tate UFC Vegas 43 Octagon Interview: ‘Life is good. Life is great’ | Video

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate tips her hat to Ketlen Vieira after a well fought main event at UFC Vegas 43, where Vieira was found victorious after unanimous decision.

Tate came out of retirement and returned to the Octagon in July for the first time since November 2016. She defeated Marion Reneau by TKO. With aspirations of getting back to into title contention, Tate took on No. 7 ranked Vieira and came up short on the scorecards. Hear what “Cupcake” had to say after the loss.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

