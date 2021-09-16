HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White rants about ‘silly’ Triller and those ‘f*cking dumb enough to pay and watch’ those fights

featuredSean O’Malley discusses UFC contract: ‘I’m the biggest name at 135’

featuredJake Paul wants to box Jorge Masvidal next

featuredConor McGregor lunges at Machine Gun Kelly after water bottle thrown on VMA red carpet | Video

Miesha Tate takes you inside her UFC on ESPN+ 53 training camp: ‘It’s Miesha 2.0’ | Video

September 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon after a nearly five-year hiatus in July. She won her fight and now headlines the UFC’s Oct. 16 fight card against no. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira.

With her return TKO win over Marion Reneau, Tate immediately jump back in the women’s 135-pound rankings. Ranked no. 8, Tate will inch closer to a title shot with a win.

Dana White rants about ‘silly’ Triller and those ‘f*cking dumb enough to pay and watch’ those fights

(Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

Jake Paul explains why he keeps boxing former UFC fighters

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA