Miesha Tate takes you inside her UFC on ESPN+ 53 training camp: ‘It’s Miesha 2.0’ | Video

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon after a nearly five-year hiatus in July. She won her fight and now headlines the UFC’s Oct. 16 fight card against no. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira.

With her return TKO win over Marion Reneau, Tate immediately jump back in the women’s 135-pound rankings. Ranked no. 8, Tate will inch closer to a title shot with a win.

(Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

