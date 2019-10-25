Miesha Tate shuts down her fight career, happy helping ONE Championship expand

Following a successful career as a fighter, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has transitioned to the promotional side of the sport having joined ONE Championship in a Vice Presidency role.

Speaking to MMAWeekly.com following ONE’s United States television debut on TNT, Tate spoke of making the move from the cage to the front office, ONE’s global push, and if she ever thinks of getting back to fighting.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Miesha, how do you feel your role with ONE has developed in your time with the promotion? Do you see growth and evolution in your role with the company as you would in your game as a fighter?

Miesha Tate: I think with fighting the results are more tangible, where in my role with ONE I know I am constantly improving, but it’s not like you can show it like a punch landed. So sure, it’s different but fun in its own unique way.

MMAWeekly.com: Recently ONE has begun a push into the American market. How important is this move for ONE not only for the company but for the fighters as well?

Miesha Tate: Our goal is to continue to expand globally.

Our presence in Asia is already massive and with numbers north of 70 million viewers for our 100th event ONE: Century. We have many fans around the world, but yes of course the U.S. market is leading in sports and we want to be right in the middle of that, and we will be. Our goal is to throw a live U.S. event sometime in 2020.

MMAWeekly.com: ONE features a growing roster of female talent, including ONE: Century headliner Angela Lee, among others. How do you feel about ONE’s efforts to feature female talent and what do you feel we can see from the roster of female talent in ONE heading into the future?

Miesha Tate: ONE has always embraced everyone equally, both in the ring and in the workplace. We have a strong female presence throughout the company.

Since ONE Championship features (mixed) martial arts, as well as kickboxing and Muay Thai, you can expect to see more crossover sport matches and championships. Take (Nong) Stamp Fairtex for example, she is already a two-sport world champion and has begun a successful crossover to mixed martial arts as well.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals UFC return for January, slams Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMAWeekly.com: Focusing on your fight career for a moment, many people are curious to know if we will ever see you inside the cage again? Is there any possibility of return to fighting in the foreseeable future for you?

Miesha Tate: I feel like I did enough. There’s nothing I’m missing by not ever fighting again. I’m making great money with ONE Championship and I can say honestly say I’m happy and fulfilled with where I’m at. Life has blessed me and I’m in a wonderful place.

MMAWeekly.com: Thank you for taking time out for us, Miesha. Is there anything you would like to add in closing?

Miesha Tate: My man Johnny Nuñez is making his ONE Championship promotional debut this Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia, for ONE: Dawn of Valor. (The event) will be free on the ONE Championship app.