Miesha Tate returns to bantamweight, faces Mayra Bueno Silva in June

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will return to the 135-pound division and take on Mayra Bueno Silva in June.

Tate came out of retirement in 2021 after four years outside of the fight game that included marriage and motherhood. She took out Marion Reneau by TKO and earned a Performance of the Night bonus.

With the win over Reneau, Tate was lined up against contender Ketlen Vieira in a bout that was likely a title eliminator. She was defeated by unanimous decision. The loss sparked a decision to move weight classes.

In her last fight, Tate went down to the flyweight division to test the waters. She lost to perpetual contender Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision.

Now returning to the weight class that she once held the championship, Take faces Mayra Bueno Silva in June. Silva is ranked No. 10 in the weight class. She’s riding a three-fight winning streak including a submission win over Lina Länsberg in her last outing in February.

Nick Diaz ready for UFC return: ‘As soon as possible’