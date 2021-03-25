Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight

In an interesting turn of events, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has decided to come out of retirement and return to the Octagon. The ironic part of her decision is that she will be facing Marion Reneau, who told ESPN on Wednesday that the bout will also serve as her retirement fight.

Tate defeated Holly Holm at UFC 196 in early 2016 to become the UFC bantamweight champion. She then lost the belt to current dual-division champion Amanda Nunes. Tate retired following her next bout, a loss to Raquel Pennington in November of 2016.

She has since gone on to work for ONE Championship and has given birth to two children. But she is now feeling the itch to get back in the fight.

“There has been a fire that has been lit. My heart is completely full of passion. I’m totally reinvigorated. When you know, you know, and I just know,” Tate said on her Sirius XM Fight Nation show.

“I feel like (MMA) has been calling me and now it’s time to answer.”

The fight with Reneau is the first of what Tate, 34, said is a six-fight, two-year contract.

“I want to become a champion again. Amanda is just a phenomenal fighter, she’s the greatest of all time. When that moment comes… I’d love to run that one back.”

She will first face Reneau, who, at 43 years of age, is the oldest active fighter on the UFC’s roster. Reneau has lost her last four fights in a row. She told UFC broadcast partner ESPN that the bout with Tate would be her final fight leading her into retirement.

Reneau has long been fighting at the top of the UFC women’s bantamweight division, but has never been able to step into a title bout. Her record now stands at 9-7-1 heading into the fight with Tate.

