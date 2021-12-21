Miesha Tate responds to Aspen Ladd’s call out, declines citing Ladd’s weight-cutting issues

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate was recently called out by No. 4 ranked Aspen Ladd.

Tate’s quest to get back to the women’s 135-pound title hit a speed bump in her last outing, her second fight since coming out of retirement. “Cupcake” suffered a convincing unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in November. Ladd also stumbled in her last fight.

Ladd was scheduled to face Macy Chiasson on Oct. 2, but the bout was scrapped due to health concerns after Ladd failed to make weight. She made her featherweight debut two weeks later against Norma Dumont and was soundly defeated.

Tate declined to accept the match due to Ladd’s history of weight cutting issues.

“I’m afraid I’m going to waste an entire camp training for a fight that may very well end at the scale,” Tate said.

“Aspen Ladd has missed weight three times in her MMA career, and one time she failed to make it to the fight due to weight cutting issues. So all in all, (she’s missed weight) four times.”

Tate isn’t opposed to a fight with Ladd sometime in the future after Ladd proves that she can make weight.

“If Aspen Ladd can show up, make 135 pounds, and have a good performance, then we might be talking,” Tate said. “But until then, I’m out. It’s not personal. It’s professional.”

Nate Diaz hilariously trolled man at Paul vs. Woodley event, man responds calling out Dana White

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)