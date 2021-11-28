Miesha Tate removes her own stitches: ‘Who needs a doctor?’ | Video

Former women’s bantamweight campion Miesha Tate suffered a loss in her last outing to Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Nov. 20.
Tate suffered swelling and lacerations during the fight and on Saturday posted a video to her YouTube channel removing her own stitches. She captioned the video with, “Who needs a doctor!? Healing up quick and ready to get back at it but first these stitches have to come out!”
(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)
