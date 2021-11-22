Miesha Tate releases statement after UFC Vegas 43 loss to Ketlen Vieira

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate hit a speed bump in her quest to regain the title she once held at UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday.

Tate came out of retirement and returned to the Octagon in July for the first time since November 2016. She defeated Marion Reneau by TKO. With the win, Tate jumped back in the divisional rankings at No. 8. She faced No. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira in Saturday’s main event and came up short on the scorecards.

Following her unanimous decision loss to Vieira, Tate released a statement on social media.

“Hey we had fun tonight!! I still feel like I evolved and in truth I was never tied to an outcome. Just happy to enjoy these moments. Thank you as always for the support and congratulations [Vieira],” Tate wrote on a post to her Instagram stories.

