Miesha Tate posts video two days before UFC Vegas 43 main event, spells her opponent’s name wrong

November 19, 2021
Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate takes on Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Tate has been active on social media leading up to Saturday’s bout. She’s posted photos and videos chronicling her fight camp. On Friday, Tate posted a video titled, “Miesha Tate: UFC Fight Night on ESPN (2 days out)” to her YouTube channel and instagram account. In the opening of the video, she spells her opponent’s name as “Viera.”

Check out the video below:

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

