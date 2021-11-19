Miesha Tate posts video two days before UFC Vegas 43 main event, spells her opponent’s name wrong

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate takes on Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Tate has been active on social media leading up to Saturday’s bout. She’s posted photos and videos chronicling her fight camp. On Friday, Tate posted a video titled, “Miesha Tate: UFC Fight Night on ESPN (2 days out)” to her YouTube channel and instagram account. In the opening of the video, she spells her opponent’s name as “Viera.”

Check out the video below:

Miesha Tate: Bring Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg to Featherweight Division | UFC Vegas 43 Video

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

