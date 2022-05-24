Miesha Tate posts photo of flyweight body transformation: ‘I’m shrinking’

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will make her flyweight debut during International Fight Week on July 2 at UFC 276 in Las Vegas against No. 2 ranked Lauren Murphy.

Tate (19-8) came out of retirement in July 2021 after nearly five years away from the sport. She was victorious in her return finishing Marion Reneau by TKO in the third round. In her second bout after her return, Tate was defeated by Ketlen Vieira.

Following the loss to Vieira, Tate made the decision to drop down to the flyweight division. The 35-year old will enter the octagon at the lightest weight of her career against Murphy. Late Monday evening, Tate posted a photo to social media showing how her body has transformed getting down to 125 pounds.

“I’m shrinking….. oddly enough I knew making flyweight (125lbs) was going to require my body to change, but yet going through the process has still be surprising at every turn!! July 2nd it’s ON!! Me vs Lauren Murphy UFC 276,” Tate wrote accompanying her photo.

Jorge Masvidal releases DMs from Michel Pereira’s wife following call out