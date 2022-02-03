Miesha Tate posts emotional video before heading into Celebrity Big Brother House

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will be part of the new season of the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother.

Prior to relinquishing her phone and other electronics, Tate posted an emotional video on Wednesday about the things that she’s going to miss while isolated during filming.

“I’ve been in quarantine for a week, and tonight is the night that Celebrity Big Brother comes to get my phone and all of my electronics,” Tate said in the video.

“I’m not going to be able to see my kids for up to four weeks, and I’m just struggling with that so much. Emotionally, it’s so hard as a parent to think about not knowing what’s going on with your kids. So it’s been tough emotionally just trying to prepare for that.”

See the full video below.

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

