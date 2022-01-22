Miesha Tate picks Brandon Moreno to submit Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 | Video

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate gave her prediction for the UFC 270 co-main event between flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.

The first time Figueiredo and Moreno met inside the Octagon, the two fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. In the rematch, Moreno defeated Figueiredo by third-round submission to capture the flyweight championship. On Saturday they’ll meet for the third time.

Here Tate’s breakdown of the fight.

Israel Adesanya breaks down the two UFC 270 title fights | Video

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)