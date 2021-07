Miesha Tate on triumphant UFC return: ‘This is my moment’ | Video

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her octagon return on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 31 co-main event. “Cupcake” defeated Marion Reneau and plans to make another title run. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Tate spoke about her dominating win and her plans to run through the division.

Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)