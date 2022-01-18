Miesha Tate officially makes move to flyweight: ‘I have not signed a bout agreement’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has officially dropped down to the flyweight division. Tate made the announcement via Instagram on Monday.

“125lbs here I come. Dropping to Flyweight,” Tate wrote.

Tate posted a video last week were she contemplated making the move down to the 125-pound division but didn’t fully commit to the weight class change. MMAFighting reported on Jan. 10 that Tate’s flyweight debut would be against former title challenger Lauren Murphy.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour on Monday, Tate confirmed that she was making the move to the flyweight division.

“I have made the commitment to go down to 125,” Tate said. “I have not been officially scheduled a bout, so I don’t know who it will be for sure. But if it’s somebody in the top five, I’ll be really excited. It could definitely be Lauren.”

“I have not signed a bout agreement. I have not even been presented a bout agreement,” she said.